COMSTECH to host sixth OIC Steering Committee Meeting on STI Agenda

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): COMSTECH, the Ministerial Standing Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Scientific and Technological Cooperation is set to host the Sixth Meeting of the OIC Steering Committee for the Implementation of the OIC Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Agenda 2026 from April 22-24 at the COMSTECH Secretariat.

The confirmed participants include heads and representatives of 17 OIC institutions from Saudia Arabia, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Jordan, Uganda, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Pakistan reaffirming their commitment to strengthening STI collaboration across OIC member states.

In preparation for the event, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, chaired a high-level preparatory meeting at COMSTECH Headquarters, where he issued key directives to ensure the smooth execution of the Steering Committee sessions. Senior COMSTECH officials, program managers, and departmental representatives attended the meeting.

The upcoming Steering Committee meeting will focus on reviewing the implementation progress of the OIC STI Agenda 2026, which was initiated following the First OIC Summit on STI in Astana, Kazakhstan, 2017.

The agenda aims to foster research collaboration, knowledge sharing, and technology transfer among OIC member states to support sustainable development.

The Klkey agenda items also include:reviewing member states’ progress on STI Agenda 2026 goals, identifying new joint initiatives and partnerships, discussing future actions leading towards the proposed OIC STI Agenda and presentations from OIC institutions on their progress, challenges, and recommendations under the Abu Dhabi Declaration (2022).

The institutions scheduled to present include the OIC General Secretariat, Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), UNA, ISESCO, IOFS, SESRIC, SMIIC, and several others.

COMSTECH continues to play a central role in facilitating STI cooperation and will oversee coordination among partner institutions to implement recommended initiatives and sustain momentum toward the strategic objectives of the OIC-STI Agenda.