COMSTECH-Mauritania S&T cooperation program announced

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation in collaboration with the National Agency for Scientific Research and Innovation, Mauritania has announced COMSTECH-Mauritania Science and Technology Program to strengthen the ties and build scientific capacity in Mauritania.

Since COMSTECH shares a long-standing brotherly relationship with Mauritania and this Joint Science and Technology Capacity Building Program will help further strengthen the ties with the country.

Under the COMSTECH-Mauritania Program, Research Fellowships will be offered to young researchers and early stage scientists/engineers in Mauritania to enable them to spend six months at a relevant center of excellence in many listed institutions of OIC member states, especially Pakistan.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the purpose of these fellowships is to enhance the research and development capacity of promising researchers and engineers from Mauritania at the beginning of their research career, helping them to foster linkages for further collaboration in their fields.

Apart from the above program, Mauritania students and scholars may also participate in other COMSTECH programs which are launched and publicized through COMSTECH website and social media.

Similarly, the Research and Development institutions of Mauritania may collaborate with COMSTECH Center of Excellence (CCOE) institutions for exchange of knowledge, expertise, technology and resources to develop their capacities and devise solutions.

About the application process, the official conveyed that the applications have been submitted by the students, scholars and institutions in Mauritania till the closing date of December 10. The details of the program can be obtained through the weblink: https://comstech.org/comstech-mauritania-program-nov-2023/.

Now the COMSTECH and ANRSI will work with host institutions to accommodate as many applicants as possible in their respective fields of research.

The scholarships are for a period up to six months and the host institutions will provide accommodation and access to lab/learning/practice facilities free of charge. While COMSTECH will provide return economy class tickets to successful applicants.

ANRSI, Mauritania will assist with the cost of living. The host institutions are prestigious universities and research institutes in OIC Member States including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey.