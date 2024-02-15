COMSTECH, LRBT to arrange free eye camp

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):COMSTECH in collaboration with LRBT will arrange a free Cataract Eye Camp in Ali Pur, remote area in Muzaffargarh, Punjab on February 24.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the Free Eye Camp embodies the vision of COMSTECH to prioritize healthcare accessibility and community welfare.

This campaign funded by COMSTECH is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals in need. By offering free medical consultations, medications, eyeglasses, and surgeries to address cataract-related issues, the camp aims to alleviate the burden of visual impairment and improve the overall quality of life for participants.

This initiative underscores the collective effort of COMSTECH and LRBT to fulfil their commitment to serving communities, particularly those underserved or marginalized, by providing essential healthcare services that empower individuals to lead healthier and more productive lives. Through such collaborative endeavours, COMSTECH continues to demonstrate its dedication to advancing healthcare accessibility and making a tangible difference in the lives of people across Pakistan.

COMSTECH the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) was established by the Third Islamic Summit of OIC held at Makkah, Saudi Arabia in January 1981.

Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT) is Pakistan’s largest non-governmental organisation, working to fight blindness in the country.

Established in 1984, it is based in Karachi with hospitals and primary eye care centres throughout the country