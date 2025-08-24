COMSTECH launches course on Modern NMR Spectroscopy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):The opening lecture of the hybrid course “Modern Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy – Theory and Applications” was delivered by Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH and Distinguished National Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

The course is jointly organized by the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH), Sindh Innovation, Research, and Education Network (SIREN), and ICCBS, University of Karachi.

Designed to provide participants with both theoretical foundations and practical applications, the lecture series focuses on the basic concepts of NMR spectroscopy in chemical and biological sciences, with special emphasis on its role in structure elucidation of molecules with drug ability potential.

Spanning from August 22 to November 15, the hybrid course carries 2 credit hours, comprising 30 hours of formal lectures and examinations.

The organizers highlighted that the program offers an excellent opportunity for students, researchers, and scientists to learn directly from world-renowned experts in the field of modern spectroscopy.