COMSTECH distinguished scholar visits Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): COMSTECH distinguished Scholar, Prof. Dr. Murtaza Najabat Ali has visited Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), in Malaysia, under COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar Program.

Prof. Dr. Murtaza Najabat Ali, is a COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar in the fields of biomaterials, drug delivery systems, medical device research and development.

He is CEO of Revive Medical Technologies (RMT), Inc., a pioneering medical devices and healthcare equipment Research and Development (R&D) company headquartered in the USA, with R&D facility in Pakistan.

His expertise spans non-active and active medical devices / wearable devices, AI-based solutions, biomaterials, and drug delivery systems.

His visit, scheduled from April 16 to 19, was organized in partnership with the College of Engineering at UiTM. Prof. Murtaza was warmly received by Prof. Dr. Hamidah Mohd Saman, Assistant Vice Chancellor of the College of Engineering, UiTM, said a news release issued here on Friday.

He had productive discussion with Prof. Datuk Dr. Shahrin bin Sahib, Vice Chancellor of UiTM, who expressed keen interest in utilizing Prof. Murtaza’s expertise to enhance UiTM’s research capabilities and bridge the gap between academic research and commercialization in the biomedical field.

During his visit, Prof. Murtaza delivered talks at the Faculty of Pharmacy, Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah, and at the College of Engineering at UiTM.

He also engaged with the Business Innovation & Technology Commercialization Centre (BITCOM) at UiTM, providing insights into regulatory pathways and strategies for overcoming challenges in commercialization and FDA approval processes for biomedical products.

In addition, he shared his expertise in a radio interview at UiTM’s Konti Radio UFM 93.6Mhz, and highlighted the role of COMSTECH in enhancing scientific research and collaboration among OIC member states.

Furthermore, Prof. Murtaza also toured various medical research facilities at UiTM Sungai Buloh Campus, and Institute of Medical Molecular Biotechnology (IMMB).

Prof. Murtaza’s visit to UiTM highlights the commitment of COMSTECH and UiTM to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in biomedical research and development.