COMSTECH, APSUP strengthen partnership to advance education, research & leadership in OIC countries

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP):The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) have reaffirmed their strong commitment to advancing cooperation in higher education, scientific research, and leadership development across Muslim countries.

The collaboration aims to empower universities, promote innovation, and enhance institutional capacities among member states of the OIC.

As part of this ongoing partnership, Chairman APSUP, Prof Dr Chaudhary Abdul Rehman, visited the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad and held a detailed meeting with Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, OIC-COMSTECH.

The two sides discussed current and future joint initiatives under the COMSTECH-APSUP framework, focusing on capacity building, research collaboration, and leadership training.

Prof Dr Iqbal Choudhary expressed gratitude to the APSUP Chairman for his continued cooperation in implementing various programs, including leadership and character development training for university administrators from OIC countries.

Both sides also agreed to support Palestinian students in securing admissions at Pakistani universities and to jointly work for the reconstruction and educational capacity building of Gaza, particularly in the areas of science, technology, and health.

The meeting further reviewed preparations for the 5th Rectors’ Conference, to be held from December 3–5, 2025, at the COMSTECH Secretariat. The conference will also mark the launch of the international training program “Leading with Character” for Vice Chancellors from OIC countries.

The two institutions concluded the meeting with a shared resolve to expand cooperation through training, research exchange, and translation of academic resources into Arabic and French — reinforcing their mission to nurture academic excellence and leadership across the Muslim world.