Comprehensive plan being devised to resolve sewerage issue of city: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, Sep 06 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that comprehensive plan was being made to resolve sewerage issue of the city as a mega project has been started for replacement of old sewerage lines with funds of Rs 2.25 billions.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed Shah Shams Disposal Station at constituency NA-156 here on Sunday, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshis said that the project has been completed with funds of Rs 520 million. He said that the sewerage issue had been neglected in the past but the incumbent government has started work to

resolve this most important issue as top priority. He said that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was extending special grant to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan for purchasing new machinery with funds of Rs 2.79 billion. He said that new machinery would help further to improve performance of WASA to resolve sewerage issues.

The foreign minister said that establishment of sub-secretariat of South Punjab would bring ease in lives of local people. He said that the south punjab had been neglected by previous governments and development funds of this area had been shifted to other districts. He said that the PTI led government paying special focus on development of this deprived area. He said that new ADP would be printed in next budget for 13 districts of South Punjab having population of over 40 millions.

FM Qureshi maintained that government has started practical work to provide maximum relief to masses as per manifesto of the party. He said that establishment of civil secretariat would be the next phase while temporary offices of secretaries were being set up at Circuit house initially. He added that a case has been moved to get land for permanent secretariat near new Judicial Complex.

He stated that 16 departments were being shifted in sub-Secretariat and secretaries of these departments would continue facilitating masses through Multan and Bahawalpur offices. The foreign minister said that efforts were being made to start a mega project for treatment of sewerage water adding that the new project would resolve sewerage issues of the city for more than 30 years.

Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal briefed foreign minister that the newly constructed state of art Shah Shams disposal station was not less than a blessing for the local people. He said that the disposal station played a vital role in drainage of rain water during recent monsoon spell. He informed that the disposal station has been constructed at 64 canal land and having capacity of 185 cusec water.