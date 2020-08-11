Complete shutdown in IIOJK on Abdul Aziz’s 12th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Complete shutdown was observed on the 12th martyrdom anniversary of senior Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, on Tuesday, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by Indian troops while he was leading a march from Srinagar to the Line of Control on August 11, 2008 against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu.

Almost all shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

Restrictions have been further intensified while the authorities have deployed more troops in all major cities and towns to prevent anti-India protests on the martyrdom anniversary of the senior Hurriyat leader.

The veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani while paying tributes to the martyred Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz had also appealed to the Kashmiris to give a befitting tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement.

Syed Ali Gilani in a tweet message reiterated that by paying tributes to the martyrs, the Kashmiris would renew their pledge to take the martyrs’ mission to its logical conclusion come what may.