Complete shutdown in IIOJK against Hyderpora extrajudicial killings today

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on the call of the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq a complete shutdown was being observed on Friday(today) against the recent extra-judicial killing of four civilians by Indian troops in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Masarrat Alam Butt in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail appealed to people of IIOJK to organize mass funeral prayers in absentia for the four civilians martyred by the troops in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar and hold peaceful protest rallies against the brutal killings after Juma prayers, today.

He also asked the people to conduct marches towards the houses of the martyrs Altaf Ahmad Butt and Dr Mudasir Gull in Srinagar and Amir Ahmad in Banihal area of Ramban district in Jammu region.

The APHC Chairman strongly condemning the extra-judicial killing of the civilians said that the troops in a dastardly and brazen act of violence killed the innocent civilians in cold blood in Srinagar.

He said, the Modi-led fascist regime has let loose the reign of terror for the last several years, especially after August 05, 2019 and has given a free hand to the 1,000,000 Indian troops to kill the Kashmiris. In a recent statement, India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, has exposed the Indian policy to exterminate Kashmiris, saying that all the Kashmiris involved in anti-India activities shall be lynched, he deplored.

Masarrat Aalam Butt expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and saluted the courage and determination they showed by holding strong protests against the brutal murder of their loved ones. He reiterated that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not be allowed go to waste and the ongoing freedom struggle will continue till the right to self-determination was achieved.

Masarrat Aalam Butt demanded an immediate probe by the International Criminal Court into the Hyderpora gruesome civilians killing by Indian troops. He appealed to the UN and the world rights organizations to take cognizance of the civilian killings and the worst war crimes committed by Indian troops in IIOJK.

Such brazen use of violence by Indian forces demands an early intervention of the United Nations for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing of people in IIOJK, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said the Kashmiris are victims of daily fake encounters, disappearances, extrajudicial killings, torture and humiliation by Indian occupation forces. It said the tragedy that has struck the families of innocent civilians killed in the Hyderpora staged encounter is so tormenting that its pain has stunned the people of IIOJK.

The statement said, the picture of eighteen month old Inaya, infant daughter of slain Dr Mudasir Gul held by her distraught mother who was sitting on the roads in freezing cold, protesting not for punishment to the killers of her husband,

but pleading and begging to the authorities that at least the dead body of her husband be returned to her so that she sees him one last time and gives him a decent burial is agonizing.