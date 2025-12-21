Sunday, December 21, 2025
HomeNationalCommissioning of 2nd Pak Navy Ship KHAIBAR held at Istanbul
National

Commissioning of 2nd Pak Navy Ship KHAIBAR held at Istanbul

8
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 21 (APP): The commissioning ceremony of 2nd Pakistan Navy MILGEM class ship PNS KHAIBAR was held at Istanbul Naval Shipyard, Türkiye.
The President of Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff also attended the ceremony.

While addressing on the occasion, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan termed the brotherly relations between Pakistan-Türkiye as exemplary.
The President further emphasized the need for enhanced mutual collaboration in the field of defence production in future as well.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf acknowledged the commitment of M/s ASFAT, Istanbul Naval Shipyard and the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) involved in planning, design and construction of PN MILGEM ships.
The Naval Chief also appreciated the deepening defence partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Commissioning of 2nd Pak Navy Ship KHAIBAR held at Istanbul
He highlighted that bilateral engagements between Pakistan Navy and Turkish Naval Forces not only contribute immensely towards strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye defence collaboration but also reflect our enduring and deepening partnership.

Commissioning of 2nd Pak Navy Ship KHAIBAR held at Istanbul
Following the ceremony, Turkish President visited the ship, where he was presented Guard of Honour and interacted with ship’s crew. During the visit Turkish President and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf exchanged views on maritime security in the region and discussed avenues for future PN-TNF joint initiatives.

Commissioning of 2nd Pak Navy Ship KHAIBAR held at Istanbul
PN MILGEM ships are the most technologically advanced surface platforms. These vessels are equipped with latest Command and Control Systems integrated with modern weapons and advanced sensors.
The contract for construction of 4 MILGEM class ships for Pakistan was signed between Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan and M/s ASFAT, Türkiye in 2018, wherein two Ships planned to be constructed at Türkiye and remaining two ships in Pakistan. Commissioning of PNS KHAIBAR marks the completion of construction of both Ships at Türkiye.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan