Commissioner Afghan Refugees KP visits FGP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Commissioner for Afghan Refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Shakeel Muhammad Khan Safi, visited the office of Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) on Thursday for a meeting aimed at identifying areas of collaboration to benefit the Afghan refugee community residing in the province.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts to foster partnerships that contribute to the socio-economic uplift of vulnerable populations.

Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, warmly welcomed Commissioner Safi to the FGP office.

The meeting was also attended by Arooj Raza Sayyami, Board Member of FGP, along with key members of the FGP team, including Farhan Jawaid, Shafqat Aziz, and Saaremeen Fatima.

Mujeeb Alam Toru, Focal Person to the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program for Chambers, Trade Bodies of Pakistan and Overseas, was also present during the session.

During the meeting, Commissioner Safi highlighted the need to focus on skill development initiatives and enhancing livelihood opportunities for Afghan refugees, particularly the youth.

He emphasized the importance of demand-driven technical and vocational training programs that can equip refugee youth with market-relevant skills to improve their employability and economic self-reliance.

He stated that the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, KP, and FGP could initiate collaborative projects to this end.

In his briefing, Muhammad Anwar reiterated FGP’s commitment to creating inclusive economic opportunities for marginalized communities, especially refugees.

He stressed the importance of designing skill development programs aligned with market needs to ensure sustainable livelihood solutions.

The participants also explored potential joint interventions, such as entrepreneurship promotion, access to microfinance, and women’s economic empowerment within refugee communities.

It was mutually agreed that creating sustainable livelihoods was essential not only for the well-being of Afghan refugees but also for fostering social cohesion and economic stability in host regions.

Commissioner Safi commended FGP’s role in development-focused initiatives and expressed hope for meaningful collaboration to address the pressing needs of the Afghan refugee population in KP.