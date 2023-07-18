Commerce minister, MNAs call on PM; discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and members of the National Assembly, on Tuesday, separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation in the country in detail, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The commerce minister also briefed the prime minister about the matters related to his ministry.

Separately, Nadeem Abbas Rabaira, Hamid Hameed and Abid Raza Kotla, members of the National Assembly, also called on the prime minister and briefed him about the issues of their respective constituencies.