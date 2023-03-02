Commander Royal Navy of Oman visits NHQ

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Commander of Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi called-on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here on Thursday at Naval Headquarters.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters (NHQ), the Commander of Royal Navy of Oman was received by the Naval Chief, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and the scope of military cooperation including defence, training, and security between the two countries were discussed.

The naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

The naval chief thanked the dignitary on Oman Navy participation in recently held Ex AMAN-23 at Karachi. The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

It is expected that the recent visit of Commander of Royal Navy of Oman will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.