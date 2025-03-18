23.2 C
Commander of Bahrain National Guard calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Mar 18 (APP): General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ).

“During the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions on matters of mutual interest, the regional security landscape, and avenues for strengthening bilateral military cooperation”, said an ISPR news release.

COAS underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and fostering peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism.

