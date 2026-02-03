Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces calls on CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces (ANF), Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, here on Tuesday at Naval Headquarters.

Upon arrival, Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security situation, and avenues for enhanced cooperation in training and Defence.

Both leaders pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship. Later, a briefing was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s ongoing projects.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share longstanding brotherly relations marked by close naval cooperation. The visit of Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.