Comedian Rangeela remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):The 19th death anniversary of comedian, film actor, singer and director, Rangeela was observed on Friday.

Rangeela’s real name was Muhammad Saeed Khan. He was born in Parachinar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1937.

In 1957, Rangeela started his cinematic journey with the film “Jati”, marking the start of a remarkable career that soared to great heights.

He received eleven Nigar Awards and Pride of Performance in recognition of his services.

Rangeela died on this day in 2005, at the age of 68.