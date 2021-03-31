Combine efforts indispensable for resolution of country's problems: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Member of the National Assembly from Charsadda Malik Anwar Taj Wednesday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Parliament House.

The visiting member of the National Assembly, congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as chairman of the house of federation.

Expressing his best wishes, Malik Anwar Taj hailed the efforts of Senate chairman and said the manner in which the Sanjrani had uplifted the sanctity of the upper house was commendable.

The Senate chairman said the democracy was prospering in Pakistan. Combine efforts and strategy was indispensable for the resolution of the country’s problems, he added.

Sanjrani emphasized that steps were being taken to make the life of a common man easy and comfortable.

He presented souvenir to the distinguish guest.

Malik Anwar Taj also called on Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi and felicitated him on the occasion.

During the meeting, the deputy chairman also presented a shield to Taj.