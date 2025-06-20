Collective efforts needed to resolve refugees issues: Amir Muqam

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engineer Amir Muqam said that refugees problems would be addressed through collective efforts and responsibilities.

In his message on the occasion of World Refugee Day, he said the day calls upon us not only to stand in solidarity with displaced populations across the globe but to renew our resolve to seek sustainable, dignified solutions for them.

This day serves as a reminder of our shared humanity and the collective responsibility to ensure that those displaced by conflict, persecution, or disaster are treated with fairness, protection, and compassion.

For over four decades, Pakistan has been at the forefront of global refugee hosting—particularly our Afghan brothers and sisters—despite immense social, economic, and security pressures. Our institutions, Armed Forces and host communities have managed one of the world’s largest and most complex refugee situations with resolve, empathy and an enduring commitment to peace.

As the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, I reaffirm our commitment to a balanced and responsible refugee management approach—anchored in national interest, field coordination, and principled humanitarianism. Refugee management is a multifaceted national task—humanitarian, administrative, and developmental in nature—and our ministry continues to adapt to its evolving demands.

In partnership with UNHCR and others, we are advancing and facilitating informed, secure, and dignified repatriation processes. At the same time, we call upon the international community to strengthen burden-sharing through financial support, technical cooperation, and reintegration aid to countries of origin.

On this day, we pay tribute not only to refugees, but also to the citizens and staff who have supported them, often at great personal cost.

The contributions of our local communities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cannot be overstated—they have shared their resources, space and goodwill for over four decades despite their own limitations and have demonstrated exceptional patience, generosity, and solidarity. We also acknowledge the sacrifices of our law enforcement and security forces who have maintained peace in refugee-hosting regions.