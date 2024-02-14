Cold wave continues gripping upper parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The cold wave will continue gripping the upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in the upper parts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10 C, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gupis, Astore -05, Gilgit, Bagrote -04, Srinagar and Hunza -03C.