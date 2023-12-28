Cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, Dec 28 (APP):The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/05, Chitral 18/00, Timergara 22/02, Dir 21/-01, Mirkhani 19/01, Kalam 17/-05, Drosh 16/03, Saidu Sharif 21/02, Pattan 23/14, Malam Jabba 12/02, Takht Bhai 24/04, Kakul 20/03, Balakot 22/03, Parachinar 17/02, Bannu 25/08, Cherat 17/06, DI Khan City 26/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°c in Kalam and -03°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.