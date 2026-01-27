Cold, dry weather to prevail across Pakistan on Wednesday; fog likely in parts of Punjab

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Cold and dry weather is expected to prevail over most parts of the country on Wednesday, while very cold conditions will continue in hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said patches of fog are likely to develop during the early morning hours in several districts of north-east Punjab, including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang and Sargodha, which may disrupt road traffic and routine activities.

In Islamabad, cold and dry weather is expected to persist. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also remain cold and dry in most districts; however, partly cloudy conditions with chances of light rain and light snowfall at isolated places are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat and surrounding areas during evening and night.

Punjab will experience cold and dry weather, while Murree, Galiyat and adjoining areas are likely to remain very cold. Sindh is also expected to witness cold and dry conditions across most districts.

In Balochistan, cold and dry weather is forecast in most parts, with very cold conditions in northern districts. Cold winds are also expected to blow in many areas during the afternoon. Kashmir will remain very cold and dry, while Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to experience very cold weather with partly cloudy skies.

The PMD reported that during the past 24 hours, widespread rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over hills, occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most other parts of the country.

Heavy snowfall was recorded in Malam Jabba (37 inches), Murree (9 inches), Kalam (7 inches) and Ziarat (6 inches), while significant rainfall was reported from Malam Jabba (82 mm), Muzaffarabad (up to 69 mm) and several other northern and upper regions.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was minus 07 C in Leh, Malam Jabba, Parachinar and Gupis, followed by minus 06 C in Bagrote and minus 05 C in Kalam, Astore and Rawalakot.