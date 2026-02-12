Cold, dry conditions to prevail across country, light snowfall likely in northern areas

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather across most parts of the country on Friday.

While hilly regions are expected to remain partly cloudy with very cold conditions during morning and night hours.

Light rain and light snowfall may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the federal capital and adjoining areas, weather is expected to remain dry, with cold temperatures during early morning and night hours. Gusty winds are likely to blow during the daytime.

Most districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will experience cold and dry weather, while upper districts are expected to remain very cold during morning and night.

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast in northern areas, where light rain or light snowfall may occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat and surrounding localities.

In Punjab, dry weather will prevail in most districts, accompanied by cold conditions during morning and night. Murree, Galiyat and nearby areas are expected to remain cold and dry, while gusty winds may affect central and southern parts of the province during the daytime.

Sindh will continue to experience mainly dry weather, while Balochistan is likely to remain partly cloudy and dry in most districts, with cold conditions in northern regions during morning and night.

In Kashmir, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected, with very cold conditions during early morning and night hours. Gilgit-Baltistan may witness partly cloudy skies along with light rain and light snowfall at isolated locations.

The PMD said that during the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh at -9 C, Astore at -5 C, Kalam at -3 C, and -2 C in Nathia Gali, Hunza, Gupis and Rawalakot.

Meanwhile, minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in major cities included Islamabad 6 C to 26 C, Lahore 10 C to 25 C, Karachi 18 C to 32 C, Peshawar 6C to 27C, Quetta 4C to 18C, Gilgit 0C to 18C, Muzaffarabad 3C to 23C, Skardu 0C to 10C, Murree 0C to 17C, Faisalabad 8C to 25C and Multan 10C to 25C.

The PMD said the prevailing cold and dry spell is likely to persist in most regions during the coming days.