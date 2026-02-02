Cold and dry weather to continue across Pakistan; isolated rain and snow in northern areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):Mainly cold and dry weather is expected over most parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

However, isolated rain and light snowfall may occur in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas.

In the federal capital, Islamabad, cold and partly cloudy conditions are expected, with light rain or drizzle possible at isolated places during the afternoon and evening.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will largely experience cold and dry weather. Light rain or snow may occur at isolated places in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, and nearby areas.

Most districts in Punjab are likely to remain cold and dry. Partly cloudy conditions with occasional light rain or drizzle may occur in Narowal, Sialkot, Jhelum, and surrounding areas. Murree, Galiyat, and nearby regions are expected to see cold and cloudy weather, with light rain or snowfall, particularly during the afternoon and evening.

Cold and dry weather will prevail across Sindh while in Balochistan, most areas will remain cold and dry, while the northern districts are expected to experience very cold conditions.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, very cold and cloudy weather with light rain or snowfall is expected.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across most parts of the country, with partly cloudy skies in upper and central regions.

Isolated rainfall was recorded in Kashmir, Zhob, Khuzdar, and Pattan.

The highest rainfall recorded included Garhi Dupatta in Kashmir (7mm), Zhob (5mm), Khuzdar (2mm), and Pattan (1mm).

The lowest recorded temperatures recorded were Leh (-8 C), Kalam (-7 C), Gupis (-6C), Malam Jabba (-5C), Skardu (-5C), and Astore (-4C).