Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over the upper parts of the country.

The weather will remain cold and dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh in the morning hours during the period.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -06 C, Skardu -03, Kalam and Gupis -01C.