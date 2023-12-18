Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

PMD
ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, very cold weather is expected in northern areas, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s forecast.
Fog/smog is likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -06C, Skardu, Kalam, Astore, Gupis, Kalat -05, Gilgit -04, Quetta, Rawalakot, Hunza and Dir -03C

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services