Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, very cold weather is expected in northern areas, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s forecast.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -06C, Skardu, Kalam, Astore, Gupis, Kalat -05, Gilgit -04, Quetta, Rawalakot, Hunza and Dir -03C