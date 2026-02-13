Cold and dry spell to grip most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):A continued spell of cold and dry weather is expected to grip most parts of the country on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies over hilly regions and very cold conditions during morning and night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD said the ongoing winter pattern will keep temperatures low across northern and central regions, while most plains will remain dry.

In the federal capital Islamabad and surrounding areas, cold and dry weather will prevail, with the temperature expected to drop to around 6 C in the morning before rising to about 26 C in the afternoon.

Similar conditions are forecast across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, where most districts will remain cold and dry, while upper areas are likely to experience very cold mornings and nights.

Most parts of Punjab will also stay dry, though cold will intensify during nighttime and early morning hours. Cities such as Lahore and Faisalabad are expected to see pleasant daytime temperatures followed by a sharp drop after sunset.

The hill resort of Murree and surrounding Galiyat areas will remain cold and dry throughout the day, while gusty winds are likely to blow in central and southern Punjab during daylight hours.

In Sindh, including Karachi, mainly dry weather will continue, with warmer daytime temperatures reaching around 31 C, offering some contrast to the colder northern regions.

Balochistan will experience dry and partly cloudy conditions in most districts, while northern parts, including Quetta, will remain cold, particularly during morning and night hours.

The northern areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir will stay under the grip of severe winter, with cold and dry to partly cloudy weather expected. Cities such as Gilgit and Skardu are likely to witness freezing mornings, with temperatures hovering around 1 C and 0 C respectively, while daytime temperatures will remain low.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures were recorded in Leh at minus 9 C, followed by Astore at minus 5 C, and Kalam and Gupis at minus 2 C, highlighting the intensity of the cold wave in high-altitude regions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has advised the public, especially residents of northern and hilly areas, to take precautionary measures against extreme cold during nighttime and early morning hours, as the winter spell is expected to persist in the coming days.