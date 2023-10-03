Code of Conduct for overseas observers gets ECP nod

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved the code of conduct for international observers and has allowed its immediate release for publication.

A meeting of ECP, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, was convened to review the progress of the upcoming general elections.

During this meeting, it was decided to write a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urging them to take urgent steps to invite international observers to assess the transparency of the forthcoming general elections in Pakistan.

In the meeting, it was also determined that the Election Commission should promptly handle the requests from international observer organizations wanting to oversee the election process during the upcoming general elections.

The commission issued instructions for the convening of an Inter-Ministerial Meeting on October 16, 2023, to be chaired by the Secretary of the Election Commission.

This meeting will involve senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, and other relevant institutions to decide on the forthcoming actions concerning international observers.

The Election Commission sought details of focal persons from the Stakeholders

Including from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and other institutions.

Apart from this, the Commission appointed the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Admin as Focal Persons in the four provinces.

According to spokesperson, the meeting has also examined the preparations for the upcoming general elections and emphasized the importance of adhering to the set schedule for all election-related matters.

The meeting assessed the preparations for the upcoming general elections, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, and issued a directive for election-related tasks to follow the established schedule.

Apart from the esteemed members of the Election Commission, the meeting also saw the participation of the Secretary of the Election Commission and other senior officers.