COAS wholeheartedly endorsed PAF’s dedication to technological advancements, operational excellence

RAWALPINDI, Jan 02 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday wholeheartedly endorsed the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) dedication to technological advancements and operational excellence.

Addressing the Induction and Operationalization Ceremony at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force, he also reassured that the Armed Forces of Pakistan were fully prepared to thwart any aggression against the country, according an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Upon his arrival at the base, he was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. A smartly turned-out PAF contingent presented the Guard of Honour to him.

The ceremony showcased the newly inducted weapon systems and defence assets of the PAF.

The COAS lauded the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force in incorporating state-of-the-art weapon systems, substantially contributing in ensuring the balance of power in the region.

He emphasized the significance of indigenization and human resource development.

The COAS also appreciated the PAF’s efforts for transportation of relief goods for the victims of Gaza conflict.

During his speech, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) highlighted the latest inductions in the PAF’s arsenal comprising J-10C fighter jets, air mobility platforms, modern radars, unmanned aerial systems, loitering munition capabilities and long range vectors, which have significantly bolstered the aerial defence capabilities of the country.

The CAS also mentioned that the Center of Excellence for Air Mobility & Aviation Safety, the College of Air Defence and reinvigoration of Air Power Centre of Excellence alongside operationalization of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park had provided the PAF the capability to stay abreast with the evolving challenges.

He emphasized upon the progress achieved by the PAF in the emerging domains of cyber and space technologies to ensure an impregnable defence of the country.

Following the ceremony, a spectacular airshow was conducted, featuring various PAF fighter jets, training aircraft and UAVs. The chief guest and the attendees later witnessed a static display showcasing the diverse PAF fighter, air mobility and UAV fleet.