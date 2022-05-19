COAS visits School of Artillery Nowshera, attends Annual Commanding Officers’ conference

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited School of Artillery, Nowshera and attended the annual Commanding Officers’ conference of Artillery Regiment.

The COAS also visited various facilities including War Gaming Arena established to undertake training under simulated battle conditions and to facilitate planning and conduct of war games and exercises.

The COAS was also briefed about new training modules.

While interacting with officers, the COAS urged them to stay focused on training and professional pursuits.

Earlier, on arrival at Nowshera, Colonel Commandant Corps of Artillery, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz received the COAS.