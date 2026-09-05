COAS visits Quetta Garrison, receives briefing on security situation

RAWALPINDI, Sep 05 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, visited Quetta Garrison and interacted with commanders and commanding officers of the field formations.

During the visit, the COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on prevailing security environment, operational preparedness and ongoing measures aimed at maintaining peace and stability across Balochistan, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Matters related to institutional coordination and support to the socio-economic development of the province were also reviewed.

The CDF appreciated the high standards of professionalism, operational readiness and selfless commitment displayed by troops.

He underscored importance of continued coordination among Law Enforcement Agencies and other state institutions to consolidate peace and maintain an environment conducive to sustained economic activity and development.

The Field Marshal reaffirmed that the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Balochistan remain central to the efforts of the state. He emphasised that a stable and secure environment would continue to facilitate development initiatives, economic opportunities and improved prospects for the people of the province, the news release said.

The COAS paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and lauded the steadfast dedication of officers and troops in the discharge of their duties.

Upon arrival at Quetta, the COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps.