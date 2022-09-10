COAS visits interior Sindh’s far-flung areas of Dadu District

RAWALPINDI, Sep 10 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited far-flung areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district.

The COAS spent time with flood affected people in relief and medical camps and directed the formation for providing 5,000 tents to flood affected people of Dadu and surrounding areas, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The COAS also interacted with troops busy in rescue and relief activities.

Later, the COAS flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher and Manchar Lake.