COAS visits family of Shaheed Col Mujeeb along with his wife
APP56-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Begum COAS visiting the family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) who embraced Shahadat during an IBO in Tank. COAS offered Fateha and prayed for departed soul. APP

RAWALPINDI, Oct 07 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife visited family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) on Wednesday in Islamabad who embraced Shahadat during an intelligence based operation in Tank.

The COAS offered Fatheha and prayed for the departed soul, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

“Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste. our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability,” the COAS said.

 