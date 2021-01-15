COAS visits Corps HQs Peshawar; receives update on security situation, border management

RAWALPINDI, Jan 15 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar where he was given detailed update on the security situation and border management.

He was updated on various security issues including fencing, capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps (FC) and police in newly merged districts as a result of transition to stability, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general said in a press release.

Appreciating officers and men of Peshawar Corps, the COAS lauded efforts of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) including FC and police for bringing stability in the Tribal Districts.

Hailing sacrifices of local populace for peace and their earnest support to armed forces in war against terrorism, he said ongoing consolidation efforts would take the hard earned gains towards enduring peace and stability.

Highlighting the dividends of border control measures, the COAS said Pakistan would continue supporting the ongoing intra Afghan dialogue as peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at Peshawar, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.