COAS, US Centcom discuss joint training, enhance cooperation avenues

RAWALPINDI, Dec 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir called on Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla during his visit to the Headquarters Central Command at Tampa Bay, Florida.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Tuesday, during the meeting, matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security matters came under discussion.

Both the sides discussed avenues of joint training and reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between CENTCOM and the Pakistan Army. The COAS also visited the CENTCOM Joint Operations Center during the visit.