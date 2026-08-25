COAS SyedAsim Munir, Mohsin Naqvi conclude day-long Iran visit amid efforts for regional peace

RAWALPINDI, Aug 25 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, along with Minister for Interior Mr Mohsin Naqvi, concluded a day-long visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to end the stalemate in the ongoing US-Iran conflict and explore ways for achieving enduring peace and permanent end to instability in the region.

The Field Marshal called on Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, Representative of the Supreme Leader on the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Comprehensive discussions focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and expedited termination of the conflict.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional peace and the ways to arrive at a negotiated settlement to the disputes.

The Iranian leadership appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and sincere efforts towards facilitating dialogue, de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Upon arrival, the Field Marshal was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and other senior Iranian civil and military officials.