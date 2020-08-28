COAS pledges Rs50 m out of army’s welfare fund for PHF

RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The COAS pledged Rs50 million out of army’s welfare fund for PHF, said an Inter Services Public Relations pres release.

The PHF president briefed the COAS on steps being taken to regain the standard of hockey across the country.

The COAS said army had always supported sports and especially hockey.

He said the government was keen to revive hockey and this opportunity should be used to maximum.

The PHF president thanked the COAS for continued support to hockey and pledged enhanced efforts towards improvement of standards.

Pakistan Army had already made two Astroturf Stadiums available to PHF in Rawalpindi and Okara, the press release said.