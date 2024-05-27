COAS offers funeral prayer of martyrs of Khyber operation

RAWALPINDI, May 27 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday, along with a large of military and civil officials, attended the funeral prayer of martyrs who had embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with the terrorists in Bagh area of Khyber district, offered in Peshawar Garrison.

Those whose funeral prayer was offered included Sepoy Taimoor Shaheed (age 32, resident of Layyah district), Sepoy Nadir Sagheer Shaheed (age 22, resident of Bagh district), Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen Shaheed (age 23, resident of Khushab district), Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar Shaheed (age 30, resident of Poonch district) and Naik Ashfaq Butt Shaheed (age 32, resident of Kahuta district) was offered, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Later on, the COAS visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar to inquire after the well-being of troops injured during the operation.

The Army Chief appreciated their high morale and reaffirmed the resolve of the nation to fight the terrorism with full vigour and spirit.

The martyrs will be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective native towns.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Peshawar Corps.