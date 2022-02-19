COAS meets Belgium military leadership, Defence Minister during official visit

RAWALPINDI, Feb 18 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday during his official visit to Belgium, called on Minister of Defence, Ludivine Dedonder, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman, and Chief of Staff of the Land Component, Belgium Major General Pierre Gerard.



During the meetings matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and bilateral relations were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.



On the occasion, the COAS expressed that Pakistan valued its bilateral relations with Belgium.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties particularly in defence production, training, Counter Terrorism and intelligence domains.



The Belgian dignitaries acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. They also appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and reiterated earnest desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains.