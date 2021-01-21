COAS lauds ISI's tireless efforts; satisfied over professional preparedness

RAWALPINDI, Jan 21 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

The Army Chief visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters where Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the COAS, said a brief Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement received here.

The Army Chief was given a comprehensive briefing on regional and national security situation.