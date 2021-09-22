COAS inaugurates latest CIADBAM, underscores greater synchronisation to tackle battlefield challenges

RAWALPINDI, Sep 22 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday inaugurated state-of-the-art Center of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management (CIADBAM) and said there was need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid future battle field challenges.

Commander Army Air Defence Command, Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan briefed the COAS regarding Air Defence battle management procedures and complete functioning of newly built CIADBAM, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received here.



Commending Pakistan Army Air Defence which has progressed phenomenally over the years and was ready to take on any misadventure by enemy in aerial frontiers of Pakistan, the COAS appreciated their professionalism, expressing complete satisfaction on operational readiness.



It added that Pakistan Army Air Defence was equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long range weapon systems.



CIADBAM will provide an integrated environment for synchronised and effective articulation of Air Defence battle from top tier of command down to individual weapon system.



Simulator complex in the facility is capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios which can be configured and developed as per the latest intricacies and challenges of Air Defence Battle.