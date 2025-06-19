COAS Asim Munir meets Donald Trump at White House in high-level engagement

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, met with former U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the White House in a high-level engagement that began with a luncheon in the Cabinet Room and continued with a visit to the Oval Office.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs. Field Marshal Asim Munir was joined in by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor.

During the meeting, the Chief of Army Staff conveyed the deep appreciation of the Government and people of Pakistan for President Trump’s constructive and result-oriented role in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in the recent regional crisis.

The COAS acknowledged President Trump’s statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community.

President Trump, in turn, lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability and appreciated the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in the field of counter-terrorism.

Discussions also encompassed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies. President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests.

A detailed exchange of views also took place on the prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of resolution of the conflict.

President Trump commended Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership and decisiveness during a period of complex regional dynamics. In a gesture reflecting the warmth of bilateral ties, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir extended an invitation to President Trump, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

Although initially scheduled for one hour, the meeting extended for over two hours, underscoring the depth and cordiality of the dialogue.

The engagement marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to reinforce the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States, built upon shared objectives of peace, stability, and prosperity.