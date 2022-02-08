COAS arrives Naushki to spend complete day with troops

RAWALPINDI, Feb 08 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Naushki where he would spend complete day with troops.

The COAS would be given detailed update on security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter terrorist activities, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Army Chief would meet troops who participated in repulsing terrorist attack on 2nd Feburary.

Later, the COAS and Prime Minister will be given comprehensive briefing and they will interact with local tribal elders.