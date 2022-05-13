COAS, all ranks of Army condole UAE President’s demise

RAWALPINDI, May 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa alongwith all ranks of Pakistan Army on Friday expressed heartfelt condolence on the demise of President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“Pakistan has lost a great friend. May Allah Almighty bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, the COAS said in a condolence message shared by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General on his official Twitter handle.