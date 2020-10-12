CM's message on international day for disaster reduction

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that

protection of people’s life and property in natural calamities and

disasters was the responsibility of state while such misfortunes

remind us about the infinite powers of nature.

In his message on International Day for Disaster Reduction, the

CM observed that advance measures can help in reducing the

damages and added the Punjab government was using modern

technology for safety from disasters and calamities.

He stated the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

was being further improved to provide better service delivery.

An effective response-mechanism is imperative to reduce the

damages and it is sanguine that PDMA has shown better

performance in difficult situations like corona pandemic and

locust attack, the CM added.