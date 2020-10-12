CM's message on international day for disaster reduction

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that
protection of people’s life and property in natural calamities and
disasters was the responsibility of state while such misfortunes
remind us about the infinite powers of nature.
In his message on International Day for Disaster Reduction, the
CM observed that advance measures can help in reducing the
damages and added the Punjab government was using modern
technology for safety from disasters and calamities.
He stated the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)
was being further improved to provide better service delivery.
An effective response-mechanism is imperative to reduce the
damages and it is sanguine that PDMA has shown better
performance in difficult situations like corona pandemic and
locust attack, the CM added.