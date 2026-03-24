CMOD declaration marks major milestone in Power Sector reforms: Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday termed the declaration of the Competitive Market Operations Date (CMOD) by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) as a defining milestone in Pakistan’s power sector reform journey.

In a statement, the minister said the transition from a single-buyer model to a competitive, transparent, and market-based framework is the result of years of policy development, regulatory strengthening and institutional coordination. He noted that this marks a decisive shift from reform design to its practical implementation.

He emphasized that the competitive electricity market is anchored in transparency, open and non-discriminatory access to the transmission network, and enhanced accountability across the entire electricity value chain.

As part of a phased and responsible liberalization process, the Government has approved the transition of 800 MW of demand to bilateral contracting through transparent, automated competitive auctions over the coming years.

The minister highlighted that this progress has been made possible through the dedicated efforts and close collaboration of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NEPRA, ISMO, CPPA-G, PPIB, DISCOs, and other key stakeholders, and appreciated their valuable contributions.

He further stated that this achievement reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening governance, ensuring financial sustainability, and building investor confidence in the power sector.

Moving forward, he reiterated that the Government remains focused on delivering a reliable, efficient, and future-ready electricity market that supports innovation, facilitates clean energy, and drives long-term economic growth in the country.