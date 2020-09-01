CM visits Bacha Khan Hospital

QUETTA, Sep 01 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday visited the under-construction building of the Bacha Khan Hospital located here in the Zarghoon Housing Scheme of Nawa Kili area .

Balochistan Ministers including Zia Lango, Saleem Khoso, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Asad Baloch, Zmarak Khan Achakzai and Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind accompanied the chief minister.

The Communication and Works (C&W) department officials while briefing about the project told that estimated cost of the project was Rs 310 million.

“ All facility including casualty, operation theater and laboratory would be available in the under construction hospital,” they noted.

The chief minister expressing his satisfaction over the pace of the work directed to complete the hospital as soon as possible.