LAHORE, Mar 27 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday appealed to the public to follow the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly and warned the authorities concerned that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He issued these direction while chairing a meeting through video link from Multan to review the recent corona pandemic wave and preventive measures taken in this regard.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the persistent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister directed the administration and police to ensure implementation of the SOPs to protect the lives of citizens.

All precautionary measures should be adopted in that regard, said the CM adding that the third dangerous wave of coronavirus could only be controlled with public support. He stressed people to follow the restriction of wearing mask.

The meeting was informed that 2,330 new corona patients had been reported in Punjab and 43 corona affectees died in the last 24 hours. The death toll of corona patients had reached 6,188 in Punjab so far.

The meeting was informed that the number of active corona patients had reached 21,311 in Punjab. During the last 24 hours, 16,473 coronavirus tests were conducted which took the total number of test to 3,735,705 so far.

The Punjab chief secretary briefed the chief minister about the current corona situation and the preventive measures.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Commissioner Lahore Division and officials concerned through video link.