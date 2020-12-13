RAWALPINDI, Dec 13 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay down the foundation stone of a new hospital at Jaurrian Chakri road soon.

Director development and planning District Health Authority Dr Ahsan Ali told APP that a 60-bed hospital will be set up at a cost of Rs 499.7 million.

“A sum of Rs 352.44 million will be spent on the construction whereas the rest of Rs 147.29 million will be utilised for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery”, he added.

Director informed that modern healthcare facilities including ventilators, Ultrasound digital beam former, Dental unit imported, Anesthesia machine with cardiac monitor and others will be made available for the Jaurria hospital.

He said that facility building will have Emergency ,Peads ,General Surgery and Orthopedic and Eye/ENT ward.

Ahsan said that the Health Authority had acquired the land of 60-kanal for setting up the hospital owned by the Punjab government.

The Planning officer said that work on the project has been started and would be completed till August 14, 2022 as per agreement with the firm.

Earlier Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought feasibility report for the establishment of a new hospital in Johria, he added.