CM to launch green buses and mega development projects on Monday: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz would inaugurate the Green Buses Initiative and several multi-billion-rupee development projects during her visit to Faisalabad on Monday.

Talking to the media persons, he said that Green Buses Initiative is one of the hallmark welfare projects of CM Punjab which was designed to provide direct relief to the common man.

He said that the electro bus service would begin two routes initially but later on it would be expanded to seven routes in coming months with a nominal fare of Rs.20 whereas students, senior citizens and differently-abled persons would be allowed to travel free of charge.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government has kept ordinary citizens at the heart of its reforms by introducing many initiatives such as Kisan Card and Mazdoor Card to support weaker segments of the society.

He said that Faisalabad would witness development projects worth Rs250 billion including linking Satiana and Samundri Roads to the motorway, modernizing Nishatabad Road and launching upgraded sewerage schemes.

He said that WASA projects would be completed within two years while the Rs100 billion Metro Bus project is expected to be completed this year.

Responding to a question, he said that Faisalabad is fully prepared to welcome its “beloved leader” Maryam Nawaz and thousands of supporters are ready to shower her with flowers.

He said that a grand reception from university students would be held from the helipad to the university gate where she would accord a rousing from party workers before addressing a public gathering at inaugural ceremony venue.

He said that political and administrative committees would also be formed to ensure timely execution of development projects without delays.

Rana Sanaullah appreciated the green buses initiative and said that such projects require government subsidies. However, these initiatives are in the greater public interest as it is direct investments in the common man, he added.

He said that welfare schemes like Green Buses would not only provide immediate relief but also accelerate social and economic development in the region.

Turning to Pakistan’s international standing, he said that the country is now viewed with dignity around the world.

“The days when people mocked our passport are gone; today, nations welcome Pakistan with respect”, he said and credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic engagements for elevating Pakistan’s image globally, even the U.S. President invited him for a special meeting. This growing respect would also bring tangible economic advantages to the country, he added.

On the humanitarian front, he said that Maryam Nawaz personally stood with flood-affected families, treating them as guests and ensuring the provision of food, shelter and essential supplies.

Rana Sanaullah also praised her leadership as a true example of public service.

Responding to yet another query, he urged Pakistani athletes to play with courage, free from the fear of defeat and to view matches as sporting contests rather than battles.

He condemned the conduct of Indian players in recent games and emphasized that Pak flag must be held high in every arena of the world.