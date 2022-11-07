CM Sindh for setting up more check posts to secure Kacha

KARACHI, Nov 6 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Sunday asked the police to set up additional check posts in the Kacha area of Sadiqabad district to clamp down on robbers and dacoits.

According to a private news channel, the CM had taken notice of outlaws operating in the Kacha area and using modern weapons against police.

Voicing serious concerns over security issues in Kacha, he said the provincial government would provide all necessary equipment to the police to ensure peace and tranquillity in the far-flung areas of Sindh.

He admitted that there were security issues in the rural areas of Sindh, and assured that the provincial government would utilize all available resources to address the genuine grievances of the public.